Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Saturday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th.

Ohio Valley Banc has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $114.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

