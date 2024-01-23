Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (OVBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on February 10th

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Saturday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th.

Ohio Valley Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a market cap of $114.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.94 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

