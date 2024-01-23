Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Okta by 365.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Okta by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,077 shares of company stock worth $1,795,179 in the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Okta Trading Up 4.0 %

OKTA stock opened at $84.55 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.21.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

