Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 25th

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th.

Old Second Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. Old Second Bancorp has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $697.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSBC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 140.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

