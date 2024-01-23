Old Second Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th.

Old Second Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. Old Second Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Second Bancorp to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.11. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 95,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

