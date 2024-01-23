Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.
Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OSBC stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $697.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $17.70.
Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Old Second Bancorp Company Profile
Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.
