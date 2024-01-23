Olin (OLN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect Olin to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.05. Olin has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $64.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $67,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 760,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 105.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 521,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Olin by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 923,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,275,000 after purchasing an additional 511,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

