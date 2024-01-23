Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in OLO were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in OLO by 25.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 35.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,048,000 after buying an additional 1,696,613 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $9,525,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter worth about $8,804,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OLO by 384.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after buying an additional 1,356,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

Insider Activity at OLO

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,340.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,340.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $45,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,977 shares of company stock worth $219,523 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair cut OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OLO

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of OLO opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

OLO Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.