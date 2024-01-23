Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.70%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

