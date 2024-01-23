OP Bancorp (OPBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 20.52%. On average, analysts expect OP Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 170.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 41.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

