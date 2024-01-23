Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,476,000 after buying an additional 434,818 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 43,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.