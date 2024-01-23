Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,198 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,556,000 after buying an additional 269,922 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,178,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,144,000 after buying an additional 28,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 513.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,773,000 after buying an additional 700,210 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $234.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $239.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.83 and its 200 day moving average is $179.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CYBR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.17.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

