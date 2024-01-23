Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Wedbush upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

NYSE:WSM opened at $209.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $210.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,319 shares of company stock worth $8,438,892 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

