Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,151 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMAT opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.