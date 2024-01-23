Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,246 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $150,692,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $77,173,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $65,182,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.60.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $271.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.74. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.