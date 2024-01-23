Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $121.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.07. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $124.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.