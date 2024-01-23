Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in NewMarket by 5.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter valued at $4,666,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter valued at $539,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 8.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

NewMarket Trading Up 0.2 %

NEU opened at $596.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $547.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $334.36 and a 12-month high of $599.61.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $667.15 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 46.27%.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.