Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 938,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after buying an additional 50,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 94,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 216,926 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 338,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PSK opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $37.06.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

(Free Report)

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.