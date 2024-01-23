Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $209.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.60. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $211.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.