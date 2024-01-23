Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 102.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey purchased 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.