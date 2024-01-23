Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,591 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Fortinet stock opened at $62.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

