Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,690 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,424,000 after purchasing an additional 152,687 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,202,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 458,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 47,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 320,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 298,329 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $51.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

