Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 4,612 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWXT stock opened at $80.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

