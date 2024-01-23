Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,175 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 610,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 255,455 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $509,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.