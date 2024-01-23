Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,530,452.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,530,452.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,228 shares of company stock worth $19,785,171 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.74.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

