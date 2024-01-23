Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 97 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after buying an additional 297,681 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR stock opened at $140.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $142.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.50 and its 200 day moving average is $127.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.79.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

