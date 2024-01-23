Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,230 shares of company stock worth $5,181,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $69.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

