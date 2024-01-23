Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 408.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,139 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Buckle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKE shares. UBS Group downgraded Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Buckle Price Performance

NYSE:BKE opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Buckle news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk acquired 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Buckle

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.