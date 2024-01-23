Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,540 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 88,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVGI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.65, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $246.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.33 million. Analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.