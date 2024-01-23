Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,460 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,460 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,599,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after buying an additional 994,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Copart by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,494,000 after buying an additional 513,244 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,032,000 after buying an additional 778,807 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart Company Profile



Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

