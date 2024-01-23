Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ODP in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ODP in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ODP by 94.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ODP in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 875.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

ODP Stock Up 2.7 %

ODP opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.28. ODP had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ODP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ODP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Further Reading

