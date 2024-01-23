Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,697 Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Centerspace by 316.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Centerspace by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Centerspace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Centerspace Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.17. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

