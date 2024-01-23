Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,558 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $505.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $466.62 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.06.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.