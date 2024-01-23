Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 585,853 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,853 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sirius XM by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIRI. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

