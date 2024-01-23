Paradiem LLC Sells 3,795 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Paradiem LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,850 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.03.

NVDA stock opened at $596.54 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $178.18 and a twelve month high of $603.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $499.82 and a 200 day moving average of $465.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

