Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Price Performance

PGRE stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PGRE

Paramount Group Profile

(Free Report)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.