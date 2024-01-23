PCB Bancorp (PCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.
PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. On average, analysts expect PCB Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PCB Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of PCB stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $258.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.65. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $19.41.
PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at PCB Bancorp
In other news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $129,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,443,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,334,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 16,205 shares of company stock worth $257,979 over the last 90 days. 25.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 177,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.
PCB Bancorp Company Profile
PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.
