PCB Bancorp (PCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. On average, analysts expect PCB Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PCB stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $258.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.65. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $19.41.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at PCB Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.44%.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $129,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,443,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,334,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 16,205 shares of company stock worth $257,979 over the last 90 days. 25.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 177,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.