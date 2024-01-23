PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 622,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $61,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in PDD by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 860,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PDD by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 158,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,570,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its holdings in PDD by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $141.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $152.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.61.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

