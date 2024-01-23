Pennon Group Plc Declares Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.314 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th.
Pennon Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRY opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $24.00.
Pennon Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pennon Group
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 top rated Chinese stocks in prime value territory
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Talos Energy Inc. insiders are buying. Should you?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Taiwan back into gear, can ASML follow suit this quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.