Pennon Group Plc Declares Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.314 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PEGRY opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

