PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,817,990 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 448,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of PG&E worth $61,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in PG&E by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,513,000 after buying an additional 9,456,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PG&E by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,549,000 after buying an additional 31,395,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in PG&E by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,758,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,747,000 after buying an additional 4,994,402 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.32.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

