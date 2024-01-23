Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

