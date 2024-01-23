Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 573,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,243 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $68,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $129.67 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $138.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.71 and a 200-day moving average of $118.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.