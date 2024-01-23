Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,221,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $59,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after buying an additional 3,276,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,419,000 after buying an additional 321,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after buying an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,881,000 after buying an additional 184,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,910,000 after buying an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.38. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

