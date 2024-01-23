Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,630,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,117 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of NETSTREIT worth $56,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 12.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 118,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 74,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NTST. Bank of America lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NTST stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.40, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 630.82%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading

