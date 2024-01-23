Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,575 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $64,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SCP Investment LP grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,908,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,655,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,006 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 223,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CZR. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

