Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 51,106 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,666,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $63,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth about $3,915,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 2.3 %

IVT opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,150.54%.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.