Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $62,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $237.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $237.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

