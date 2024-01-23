Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,946,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $54,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,583,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 9,402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 433,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 429,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

NYSE DV opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $42.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $354,154.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,295.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $354,154.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,295.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,729 shares of company stock worth $1,163,542 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

