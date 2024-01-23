Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,557,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,893 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $55,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,583,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,317,000 after buying an additional 1,371,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after buying an additional 1,845,507 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,288,000 after buying an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after buying an additional 347,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,638,000 after buying an additional 59,194 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $418,047.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,305.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,013 shares of company stock worth $1,884,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Articles

