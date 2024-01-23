Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $57,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $14,706,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE ANET opened at $266.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $270.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares in the company, valued at $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,101.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,037 shares of company stock worth $56,194,662. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.